Zambia/Botswana: Chipolopolo Off to South Africa for Cosafa Duty

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda and his final 22 member team are off to South Africa to begin their 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup journey.

Three U-20 stars have made the final 22 member squad in show of recognition for the junior team's fine run at the Africa and World cup.

Nkana starlets Moses Nyondo and Boston Muchindu are joined by Napsa Stars' Solomon Sakala on the list with Lusaka Dynamos' Conlyde Luchanga excluded from the highly competitive traveling party.

South based Salulani Phiri who plies his trade at Polokwane City is the only foreign based player named in the squad after Black Leopards squad Mwape Musonda was ruled out due to injury.

Team manager Chris Chibuye told Fazfootball.com that the team preparations had been adequate with the lads looking forward to the tournament.

Zambia plays Botswana on Saturday in the quarterfinal of the Cosafa Castle Cup.

2017 COSAFA CASTLE CUP

SCOREBOARD AND FIXTURES

SUNDAY

25/07/17

Tanzania 2-0 Malawi

Mauritius 0-1 Angola

26/07/17

Mozambique 0-4 Zimbabwe

Madagascar 2-0 Seychelles

27/07/17

Malawi 0-0 Mauritius

Angola 0-0 Tanzania

28/06/17

Zimbabwe 0-0 Madagascar

Seychelles 1-2 Mozambique

THURSDAY

29/06/2017

Tanzania vs Mauritius (KO 17h00 local, 15h00 GMT) - Moruleng Stadium

Malawi vs Angola (KO 17h00 local, 15h00 GMT) - Royal Bafokeng Stadium

FULL LIST

GOALKEEPERS:

Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS:

Donashano Malama (Nkana), Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Solomon Sakala (Napsa Stars), Lawrence Chungu (Power Dynamos), Isaac Shamujompa (Nchanga Rangers), Webster Mulenga(Red Arrows).

MIDFIELDERS:

Mwansa Nsofwa (Lusaka Dynamos), Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles), Diamond Chikwekwe (Green Buffaloes), Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes), Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City),Boston Muchindu (Nkana)

STRIKERS:

Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes), Justin Shonga (Nkwanzi), Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows), Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars),