29 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Human Rights Activists Sentenced to 12 Months in Jail

Harare — Activists Patson Dzamara and Makomborero Haruzivishe were Thursday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after being found guilty of obstructing the course of justice.

Prosecutors convinced court that the duo robbed two women who were passing through Harare's Africa Unity Square around midnight sometime last year.

The women screamed during the robbery, drawing the attention of police officers stationed at Parliament building who rushed to the scene.

Court heard that Dzamara and his co-accused resisted arrest and went on grab the police baton sticks and their caps which never recovered.

Meanwhile, three months of their sentence was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

A remaining nine months were also set aside on condition they each perform 315 hours of community service, starting Monday.

Magistrate Josephine Sande presided over the case.

