President Edgar Lungu's stance on criticism from some Church leaders is proof that he is a humble leader who respects the Church, former spokesperson to Hakainde Hichilema, Edward Mumbi, has said.

Mumbi has charged that President Lungu's call on the church to unite in order to give undivided counsel to government and politicians in particular must be commended and taken seriously.

President Lungu on Sunday during the induction Church service of Reverend Westone Simwinga of Twapia United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Congregation in Ndola appealed to the Church to unite and speak with one voice in order to give clear direction to the nation.