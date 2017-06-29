28 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: U.S. - Kenya's Actions on Ending Human Trafficking Inadequate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kevin J. Kelley

Kenya is striving to end human trafficking but government actions remain inadequate in several respects, the United States Department said today.

An assessment puts the country in, for the third consecutive year, the Tier 2 category in the US global ranking of compliance with Washington's anti-trafficking standards.

Those in this category fall short of the standards but are making "significant efforts to bring themselves into compliance with those standards".

Kenya last year launched a national referral mechanism and issued registration requirements and a code of conduct for private labour recruitment agencies, the report said, and added information on its anti-trafficking law to the basic police training curricula.

ATTACHÉS ASSIGNED

In addition, the Ministry of Labour has assigned labour attachés to Kenyan missions in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to protect citizens employed in those countries.

The government was also found to be falling short of minimal standards in several key areas. For instance, it did not allocate funding to a victim assistance fund last year after providing Sh7 million in 2015, the report said.

"Kenyan authorities continued to treat some victims as criminals, and the availability of protective services for adult victims remained negligible," the US asserted.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.