Nigeria: Four Radiology Students Champion Campaign Against Cancer

As part of drive to reduce the burden of cancer in Nigeria, four radiology students of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos have commenced awareness campaigns on how to prevent cancer, as well as the risks associated with the deadly disease.

The final year students, Olusegun Marvelous, Oke Bayode Thomas, Ogunbela Ridwanz and Aribatise Stephen, who noted the idea to run the campaign was borne out of their daily encounter with patients of the radiotherapy/oncology clinic in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-araba, said with awareness by Nigerians, the incidence of the scourge will reduce.

They said they discussed the idea with the Nigerian Association of Radiology Students who bought into the idea, which they now call The Invasion.

"We recently mobilised 200 students to create awareness at Adeniran Ogunsanya Mall and Leisure Mall where we educated the public about various ways to detect, diagnose and manage cancer. We also used the opportunity to announce our profession, Radiography," the group said.

According to them, the campaign was sponsored by ArriveAlive Diagnostic services, ER magazine, Radiography UNILAG Alumni, Victory Drugs and Run for cure Africa.

The four health advocates said they would be embarking on another round of campaign June 30th at the Maryland Mall in Lagos, where they will bring the message of prevention, early detection, diagnosis and treatment to Nigerians.

They are therefore calling on stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to be part of the June 30th campaign through active participation and sponsorship.