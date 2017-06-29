Kenya: Nasa Being Funded By Corruption Cartels, Kenyatta Says

The National Super Alliance is being funded by international corruption cartels, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto said on Wednesday.

In a series of rallies in Kirinyaga, the Jubilee Party leaders said Orange Democratic Movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga was a "stooge" for foreign non-governmental organisations.

"How will you fight corruption when the helicopters you and your secretariat are using are paid for by corruption cartels?" Mr Ruto asked in Kagio town.

The President tore into Nasa's manifesto, which the political group launched on Tuesday.

"They want to take the country to the days the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary were micromanaged," he said.

Mr Kenyatta said the proposal by Nasa to borrow money for buying books for students was "analogue".

He said the Jubilee Party would connect schools to the fibre-optic cable "so students can use e-books and download courses".

The President said he wondered why opposition leaders were demanding the removal of soldiers from Somalia and yet they were the ones who approved the mission.

"They were in the Cabinet that approved the KDF mission in Somalia. My brother Ruto and I were not part of that cabinet. Now they are demanding the soldiers be brought back," he said.

He said unlike the Nasa leaders "who plan to spend Sh15 billion on a referendum to secure jobs for themselves, the Jubilee Party will use the amount to ensure every graduate secures internship".

ILLICIT LIQUOR

Mr Ruto accused the Opposition of planning to legalise illicit liquor if it formed the government.

"The Canaan they are talking about is fake because it is where chang'aa will be legal. Anyone who wants chang'aa legalised is unfit to hold public office," he said.

Mr Kenyatta said local contractors were embarrassing the government by doing shoddy work.

"I'm pleading with contractors to do a clean job," he said while singling out Jipsy Contractors, a company that is tarmacking the Sh1.5 billion Kutus-Githure road in Kirinyaga, as the most notorious.

KALONZO MUSYOKA

The President begins a three-day campaign tour of Ukambani on Friday to bolster his foot soldiers in the backyard of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Mr Kenyatta heads to the region with a promise of projects valued at Sh120 billion.

People in the area voted overwhelmingly for the Opposition in 2013 but Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto will be keen to showcase Jubilee's achievements.

Mr Musyoka is Mr Odinga's running mate.

The President is expected to address a daily average of seven rallies in Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties.

LAUNCH PROJECTS

Mr Kenyatta is expected to launch roads and water and health projects in the region.

He is also keen to reap from the fallout in Wiper, a party that has suffered a string of defections.

On Wednesday, Mwingi Central MP Joe Mutambu said the finer details of the President's itinerary were still being discussed but Mr Kenyatta will kick off the campaign with the launch of the Kiambere-Mwingi water project in Kyuso.

He will then commission the construction of thr Nguni-Nuu road, address a rally in Mwingi before launching Inyuu bridge in Kitui East.

Additional reporting Kitavi Mutua.