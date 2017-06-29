Maiduduguri — Both students and staff unions of embattled University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) have threatened to keep the institution locked even after the resumption of academic activities in October if the federal government fails to address its security situation.

Addressing a joint press conference in Maiduguri, the university chapter of ASUU, SSANU, NASU, NAAT and SUG called on the federal government to immediately take all the necessary measures to provide effective security measures and equipment to protect the lives and properties of the university community or face the wrath of closure of the institution.

They warned that "for the avoidance of doubt, if no immediate action is taken to protect our members, we shall be compelled to call our congresses to consider taking drastic action which would not augur well to our students and their parents."

In a statement that was read by the Chairman, UNIMAID ASUU, Dr. Dani Mamman, who led other Chairmen of the unions to the press conference at the NUJ Press Centre Maiduguri, said: "We wish to categorically state that we would not guarantee the reopening of the University of Maiduguri for the 2017/2018 academic session in October 2017 if the federal government fails to meet our reasonable demands.

"We hope that the federal government would not push the unions into disrupting the university calendar that took concerned efforts to be normalised," he said.