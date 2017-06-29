9 June 2017

Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)

West Africa: Nigeria Leads FOE Violations in First Quarter of 2017

Nigeria recorded the highest incidents of freedom of expression violations reported from January-March 2017. Out of the 47 violations reported, Nigeria recorded 16 incidents. This represents 34% of the total violations reported.

The violations reported in the country included physical attacks, arbitrary arrests and detentions, censorship, digital rights violations as well as destruction of properties.

This is part of findings of the MFWA's monitoring of freedom of expression violations for January-March 2017. Kindly click here to read the full report.

