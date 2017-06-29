Ghana: It's Ill-Advised to Destroy Public Property - Nene Sakitey to Manya Krobo Youth

Nene Sakitey II, Paramount Chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Eastern Region, has re-united the irritated youth of the area and the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), after the youth had attacked the installation, vandalising several state properties.

Nene Sakitey II condemned the action of the youth, saying that as the father of the area, he would not hide pointing out the faults of his children, especially when their actions were detrimental to development.

At a meeting at the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, Odumase, where he invited all the parties in the melee, Nene Sakitey Konor said: "In a civilised society, when one has a grievance about a potential problem, which needs to be addressed, it is prudent that you seek the proper authorities, sit down with them to iron out those pertinent issues, for them to be resolved."

In view of this, he said it is ill-advised to destroy public property to gain publicity to achieve one's aim.

To him, one issue worth noting, was the fact that the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko, is a son of their soil, thus, the reason the angry youth ought to have restrained themselves and tabled their grievances before him for immediate redress.

Nene Sakitey II was of the view that such irresponsible action in the future, could 'assassinate' the public image of the Energy Minister, therefore, the need for the Traditional Council to categorically condemn the youth's hooliganism, and completely disapprove of it.

On that note, he reassured the ECG management that such irresponsible acts would not recur on Kroboland, after which he entreated the workers to start rendering services to their customers.

Turning to the assembly members of the area, Nene Sakitey II said: "It is important to note that we value your representation so much, and would, therefore, like to be sure that you would help in whatever means possible to get this situation resolved.

"We need your assistance to halt similar happenings in future."

Ing. Samuel Boakye-Appiah, Managing Director of ECG, said there had been threats on the lives of staff of the ECG in Somanya, which serves seven political administrative districts in the country, from Somanya to Akwapim North, Ho West, Asuogyaman and Yilo Osudoku.

According to him: "Our primary objective is that our workers working in this district now feel insecure to work because of the mob action that took place here recently.

"We cannot resume normal duties in this environment of insecurity, and that is why we thank Nene and his elders for convening this meeting."

He explained that the expectation of his management staff at the meeting was that "We will leave here and be able to restore normal service to the Krobo District, which has its headquarters at Somanya."

Ing. Boakye-Appiah was not happy about the turn of events at Somanya, because, "if our operations are disrupted at Somanya, you can see that it affects a large number of our customers."

He mentioned some state institutions, such as Agormanya Hospital, Atua Government Hospital, Akuse Hospital, Akuse Prisons and Krobo Girls Secondary School among others, which are affected when services are disrupted in the district.

It would be recalled that over a month ago, the youth in Somanya, led by their Assembly Member, stormed the offices of the ECG and vandalised properties of the power company.

The Chronicle gathered that during the course of the vandalization, an earlier prepared resolution dated May 14, 2017 was delivered through the security men to the District Manager.

"In that resolution, they requested among other things that the District Manager, all district management staff, all cashiers, all engineering staff, all drivers, all security staff, in addition to the District Police Commander, should be transferred from Krobo lands.

"Additionally, they noted that the construction of the Akosombo Dam has affected the Krobo land, hence the citizens of the Krobo will, henceforth, cease to pay electricity bills," according to our source.