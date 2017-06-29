South Africa: Proteas Bat in Tour Match, Philander Sidelined

The Proteas lost the toss and were asked to bat in the three-day tour match against the England Lions at New Road in Worcester on Thursday. Vernon Philander is unavailable for the match, but continues to make satisfactory progress following the right ankle injury sustained while playing for Sussex County Cricket Club two weeks ago.

Proteas team manager, Mohammed Moosajee commented on the injury: "Vernon is in the final stages of his rehab following the injury to his right ankle two weeks ago. He is building on to bowl at full pace by the end of the week to prove his availability for selection for the first Test match against England at Lord's next week."

Bad light and drizzle delayed the start of the match by 30 minutes. South Africa XI: Heino Kuhn, Dean Elgar (captain), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Chris Morris, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

Proteas Test squad

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Temba Bavuma (Cape Cobras), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Dean Elgar (Titans), Heino Kuhn (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions).

Tour itinerary

1st Test: July 6-10 - Lord's, London

2nd Test: July 14-18 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3rd Test: July 27-31 - The Oval, London

4th Test: August 4-8 - Old Trafford, Manchester

