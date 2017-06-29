South Africa: Malherbe Leads Stormers, Willemse At 10

Tighthead prop Frans Malherbe will captain the Stormers in the Super Rugby encounter with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday (15:05 kick-off).

With regular skipper Siya Kolisi and vice-captain Eben Ezebeth being rested, Malherbe takes the captaincy reins with wing Dilly Leyds named vice-captain for the South African derby.

Loosehead prop JC Janse van Rensburg returns from injury to take his place in the front row alongside Malherbe and hooker Ramone Samuels, who makes his first start of the season.

Bongi Mbonambi and Wilco Louw will provide front row cover off the bench, along with Steven Kitshoff who will make his first appearance for the Stormers since 2015 if called upon.

In the second row, Chris van Zyl takes Etzebeth's place next to Pieter-Steph du Toit, with JD Schickerling as back-up amongst the replacements.

Rynhardt Elstadt also returns from injury to link up with Kobus van Dyk and Nizaam Carr in the loose trio, while Sikhumbuzo Notshe is set to provide impact as a replacement.

In the backline the experienced Jano Vermaak will link up with 19-year-old flyhalf Damian Willemse , who makes his first Stormers start having recently returned from duty at the World Rugby U20 Championships with the Junior Springboks.

In midfield, Kiwi Shaun Treeby partners Juan de Jongh, with EW Viljoen playing off the replacements bench for the first time this season.

The back three of Leyds, Cheslin Kolbe and SP Marais will start the game, while Sevens star Seabelo Senatla will inject some pace from the bench.

Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said that his team will have to hit the ground running after the June break in what will be a typically tough derby in Bloemfontein.

"The Cheetahs are always a tough prospect on their home turf, so we will have to be sharp if we are to come away with the win we are looking for," he said.

"The players have trained well this week and we are excited to see what they are able to produce in Bloemfontein."

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Uzair Cassiem, 6 Henco Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Elandre Huggett, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Justin Basson, 20 Oupa Mohoje, 21 Fred Zeilinga, 22 Ruan van Rensburg, 23 William Small-Smith

Stormers

15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Shaun Treeby, 11 Dillyn Leyds (vice-captain), 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Rynardt Elstadt, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Frans Malherbe (captain), 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 EW Viljoen, 23 Seabelo Senatla

