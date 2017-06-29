South Africa: Gauteng Health Pays Non-Governmental Organisations Subsidies

press release

Gauteng Department of Health has processed subsidy payments to 132 NGOs at the value of R34 million, announced MEC for Health Dr, Gwen Ramokgopa. This announcement was made this afternoon at a meeting which was attended by over 100 NGO managers and administrators.

The payment which was transferred on Tuesday night will reflect on NGOs accounts on Friday, 30 June 2017. At an open and constructive engagement with NGO's managers and administrators at the Department's head office, MEC Ramokgopa apologised for the delay in payment of subsidies, while pleading with NGOs to comply with new licensing processes which are in line with recommendations of the Health Ombud.

Of the 132 NGOs which house various patients with severe, intellectual disabilities and offer day care services, 60 have fully complied with the new rigorous and stringent licence dispensation and have been issued with formal licenses. The rest of the NGOs who still have outstanding licensing requirements will be issued with provisional licences in the interim until all the documentation has been submitted.

"I have invited you here today to listen and understand all your concerns. If trust is broken between the Department and NGOs, let us build it. We need to get into a dispensation where there is certainty, you are not anxious over payments so you can focus on patient care," said Ramokgopa.

"We value the relationship we have with NGOs. We don't intend to break this relationship. Instead we want to renew and strengthened it for the benefit of the patients and the most vulnerable in our society. If we are committed to work together we can come with good ideas," added the MEC.

Regarding San Michelle NGO, which has sought court relief after its subsidy was not paid, we can confirm that it has been paid R2 128 842.00 on Tuesday night and that the payment will reflect in their bank account on Friday, 30 June 2017. We have engaged the said NGOs and explained the reasons for the delay in payment.

The new licencing dispensation is more comprehensive and wide ranging, requires a copy of the constitution of the NPO, zoning or rezoning certificate, occupancy certificate, certificate of acceptability of food handling, health certificate, copy of board members, copy of Business Plan with costing for proposed activities, proof of property ownership or lease agreement, SAPS clearance certificate and tax clearance certificate amongst others.

The meeting also agreed that there must be a workshop for the guidelines for licencing of residential and day care facilities for people with mental and intellectual disabilities. This workshop will take place on the 5 July 2017 in Johannesburg.

Issued by: Gauteng Health