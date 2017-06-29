Liberia: Sen. Zargo Wants Security Budget Raised

Few more days to the passage of the National Budget of the fiscal year 2017/2018, the Chairman of National Defense, Security, Intelligence & Veteran Affairs is calling on the 53rd National Legislature of Liberia to raise the budget of the security sectors as the country gears toward its electoral process.

Senator Stephen Zargo in a communication sent to the plenary of the Liberia Senate explained that the increment of funding for the security sectors in the country will allow them to function well and enhance delivery of the requisite services needed during the critical electoral period.

The Lofa County law maker's clarion appeal came in the wake of recent statements made by some former members of the disbanded Armed Forces of Liberia threatening that a peaceful and smooth transition of government would not become a reality if what they perceived as severance benefits are not paid.

"While it is true that supra mentioned analysis occasion reveals a looming security threat, we do not intend to paint a gloomy picture of our national security. What is required to avert this clear and present danger is for appropriate steps to be taken to ensure that, even though the targeted manpower strength of the first line national security institutions has not been reached, if we can adequately provide the much needed logistics to the available few, I am of the strongest conviction that their performance can be significantly enhanced," he noted.

The law maker said that reconsidering the budgets of these front line security institutions, (LNP/LIS) will enhance their performance during this critical electioneering periods even if this means slashing from other areas for now to have these institutions prepared for the challenges associated with election security.

"Distinguished colleagues, in furtherance of the establishment of a peaceful, prosperous and democratic environment as was envisaged by the government of Liberia and the international community to bring an end to hostilities and establish the rule of law, a Security Sector Reform (SSR) was drawn out. This reform process had timelines and benchmarks attached as this will enable us to assess the extent to which Liberia is now prepared to take full control of the security sector", he added.