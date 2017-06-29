Liberia: Unity Party Disassociates With Sex Tape Convict

As the sex video involving a supporter of the Unity Party and female journalist goes viral, the ruling Unity Party has with immediate effect denounced the support of Mohammed Sambola, the man involved in the sex tape.

In the early morning hours of June 27, 2017 a video involving two adults in sexual acts was circulated on social media. It is alleged that the video was released by the male in the UP chat room.

Appearing on the Capitol FM breakfast show yesterday, UP's Assistant Secretary General for Press and Publicity Mohammed Ali said the party is appalled by the situation and condemned in the strongest term the act perpetrated by his party's supporter.

"As a party we are appalled by the situation and we condemn it in the strongest term and we do not think that anyone should do such to either a man or woman. The chat room has been closed down because we don't think that any chat room bearing the name Unity Party should have such content. What we normally discuss in our chat room is about our party and our standard bearer," Ali said.

"We went through our party records and realized that he is not a registered member of the party but what cannot be denied is that he is a strong supporter of Vice President Boakai and an affiliate of the Unity Party. The decision of the party sanctioned by the chairman is to with immediate effect denounce his support and affiliation with the party. And this is best step we can take," he empahsized.

In an immediate reaction to the scandal, the party said it is conducting investigation to ascertain as to whether the male involved in the posting of the video is a partisan of the party and the reasons behind posting such video. And once the investigation was concluded and recommendations are made, it would take appropriate steps to implement the recommendations that will be made in the report.

The party then condemned the act and any other act that involves the posting or leaking of videos and/or photos that have sexually explicit contents including nudity of anyone. The party cautioned members and sympathizers to disengage from such behavior and will drastically penalize any of its partisan caught in such disgraceful act.