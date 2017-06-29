Liberia: ECC Wants Electronic Voter List Shared

The Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC) shared its findings yesterday on the observation of the Exhibition based on 209 reports from its 73 trained and accredited observers located in all 15 counties.

Oscar Bloh, ECC Chairman stated that the overall reports from ECC Observers from all 15 Counties show that exhibition of the Provisional Registration Roll (PRR) happened across the country from June 12-17, 2017.

According to him, the ECC observers reported that few citizens visited exhibition centers to check their information on the PRR. In addition, few agents of political parties deployed to exhibition centers to scrutinize the PRR.

The 207 centers observed by the ECC, 465 claims were filed for inclusion, 168 claims were filed for missing/incorrect photos, 451 claims were filed for correction of information and 50 challenges to inclusion filed; the ECC also collected anecdotal evidence of names and photos missing from PRRs in some centers.

"In some instances, significant numbers of names were missing. For example, in Margibi Dist. # 5 (Center code: 24073, Rock International) 426 names were missing, Rivercess Dist. # 2 (Center code: 36012, Yakpa Town) 200 names missing, Margibi Dist. # 3 (Center code: 24127, Asaru Islamic School) 300 names missing, etc. At the same time, the ECC commends the NEC for providing information on the number of registered voters who are missing from the PRR," he added.

"At the exhibition centers where ECC observers were deployed, 9,258 people visited to check their information on the PRR, to verify their information based on 206 reports received and of the 9,258, 43% were women. The number of visitors was lowest at the beginning of the exhibition period (Monday, June 12) and highest at the end of the exhibition period (Saturday, June 17).Chairman Bloh said.

ECC Steering Committee Member Victoria Wollie called upon NEC to ensure the immediate provision of information to the public in order to address growing concerns over the number of voter's names did not appear on the PRR and their plans to remedy the issue.

The ECC expressed concern about the low level of participation by political parties in the exhibition process and the low turnout of citizens to review the PRR coupled with the fact that there are missing names and photos which need to be addressed to avoid commotions during elections day.

ECC recommended that NEC provides regular information to the public on how they're dealing with the issue of missing names and photos.

"Parties have a critical role to play in ensuring a credible registration roll. The ECC therefore, calls on all political parties to demonstrate interest and increase their participation in contributing to a credible voter list and the remaining activities of the electoral process", he said.

The ECC Chairman suggested that NEC provides information to civil society observation groups and international Election Partners concerning mistakes and challenges with the PRR and collectively find appropriate solutions to remedy them.

The ECC said it has observed the 2017 voter registration process and released its final report about the process as planned. "The ECC will issue an additional update on the Claims and Objections of the Provisional Registration Roll at the end of the process, and will endeavor to share with the public its observation, findings on the six selected political parties primaries' observation coupled with the ongoing NEC candidate nomination process", he added.

ECC is a civil society platform that observes elections in Liberia and works in partnership with the National Democratic Institute with support from USAID. The work of the ECC can be accessed on www.eccliberia.com.