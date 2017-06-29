Liberia: FA Cup Round 3 - Nimba United Get Upper Hand

Coach Abraham Sese's Nimba United took a step toward the semi-finals of the ongoing FA Cup after a 1-0 win over Keitrace FC yesterday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Coach Sese's United have struggled to win their last four matches but secured the narrow 1-0 win over their first division counterparts after midfielder Darlington Sumo slotted home the goal in the 80th minute.

Both Nimba United and Keitrace FC were in the hunt for a win after drawing three consecutive league matches and losing three others respectively.

Following a goalless first half, it was the Mountaineers that took the day with midfielder Sumo becoming the hero.

Keitrace could not live up to their previous performance in the FA competition. Keitrace FC had shown a better side when they played against the same side in the FA Cup Round-2 second leg. They came from a goal down to defeat the Sunshine Yellow Boys 3-1 to secure their spot in the quarter finals,

Nimba United now find themselves in a better position ahead of the second leg with a 1-0 advantage. The winner from the second leg will advance to the semi-finals.

In today's quarter finals game, the only third division side in the competition, Samira FC will battle against title holders, Monrovia Club Breweries at the ATS.

Samira FC, known as the Scoring Scorpions have put up splendid performances since the start of the competition. They defeated two first division teams, Mighty Barrolle and Jubilee FC to reach the quarter finals.

Title holders MC Breweries on the other hand that continued their narrow wins and draws in both championship and FA Cup, reached the quarter finals after edging out first division counterparts, LPRC Oilers on a 1-0 aggregate.

ELWA United remain the semi-finalists after getting a "bye" to the semi-finals.