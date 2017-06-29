Liberia: 'Togetherness Builds Strong Society'

The director of the Light International School System, Ali Kaya, says he believes that the art or culture of living together builds a stronger society.

Director Kaya made the assertion over the weekend during a Ramadan dinner with media owners and editors held at the school's campus in Monrovia. He said the dinner was an expression of friendship as an instrument to build peace and harmony in society.

"It is important that we get together, have dinners together and share ideas, thoughts, and pass on positive synergy to people around us. It's like a candle giving light to its surroundings, and we believe that this is what makes us stronger in a society," director Kaya told media practitioners.

According to him, his organization intends to make maximum use of the friendship to build a strong community in Liberia and to give back socially, economically and educationally to the community.

Editors holding the various maps donated by the Light International School System

Philip Wesseh, publisher and managing editor of The Inquirer newspaper, lauded the Light International School System for organizing the dinner with media heads. He called on the school's authority to collaborate with other schools, especially in the sciences, to ensure that kids build an interest in the sciences, a subject area many Liberian students tend to avoid.

"From what I witnessed during the science fair, I believe that if it is shared with other schools, it will help the kids to develop an interest in the sciences because the passion will then develop. I witnessed kids explaining like people who have degrees, specifically in science," he said.

"Some of the kids said they were in the 4th and 5th grades, and so on. Sharing this knowledge with other schools will be unique for the Liberian society."

Among other media heads at the dinner were Mohammed M. Kanneh Sr., Heritage newspaper; Sam O. Dean, the Independent newspaper; Alphonso Toweh, The New Republic newspaper; Lyndon Ponie; and Bai S. G. Best, Daily Observer newspaper; Martin Browne, Managing Director, SKY FM/TV and Aaron Kollie, Managing Director, Power Communications Incorporated. A representative from the Public Agenda newspaper was also present.