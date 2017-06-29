Liberia: Support Creative Children

The founder and chief executive officer of the Liberia-Ghana Missions and Alfilit-Liberia, Rev. Emmanuel Giddings, have encouraged parents to support their children who have interests and talents in the creative and performing arts. Rev. Giddings, who served as guest speaker yesterday at the closing exercise of the MacDella Cooper Foundation Academy's (MCF) annual performance and talent show, said culture is what makes Liberians who they are today; and as such, it should be taken seriously by all.

The foundation houses 80 students between the ages of 5-18 years, 11 faculty members and 10 support staff at the school's campus.

Giddings said at a time like this when Liberia's culture is dying away and different cultures are invading the nation, "especially when western culture and national leaders are selling our culture away to nations, Liberians need to stand and promote their culture. It is refreshing that a school can still find space to include the culture of our nation in these activities," he said.

Rev. Giddings, who spoke on the theme "Discovering Your Talents, Developing Your Talent and Sharing Your Talent," said if the natural given talents of young children are not discovered and prioritized, they will die.

He also called on others to develop strategies to promote young people's diverse talents to enable them to earn income and generate employment from their talents.

The program was marked with youth performances in music, poetry, comedy among others.

"We all have roles to play... when [parents] feel like their children are not getting quality education, let them intervene. If they don't do that, then they are not playing their role," Giddings said further.

He challenged parents to start off by playing their role of providing quality education by ensuring that the children get the best education.

Ambassador Macdella Cooper, who is aspiring for the nation's highest seat, expressed gratitude to the teaching staff for successfully ending the 2016-17 academic year.

She said as a philanthropic Liberian, her dream "is to see every child in this country to be educated."

The MCF ambassador promised to make the institution more vibrant and to take it to the 15 counties.

According to her, the vision of the MCF was launched in December 2010 as a non-profit institution to provide quality services to underprivileged children and women in Liberia.

She said the school was established as Liberia's first boarding school for orphans and the needy.

"This noble institution was established to transform the lives of less fortunate children, break the cycle of poverty by providing quality education, good healthcare, food, shelter and clothing for abandoned children.

"So, with these dreams it is my hope to make Liberia better for all children," she said.

The MCF, which is located in Charlesville, Margibi County, was established to also help create a middle class between the poor and the rich and to help refashion and redesign the minds of young people traumatized during the civil conflict.