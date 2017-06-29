Ghana: Private Schools Court Government Support

The president of Foundation for Generational Thinkers (FOGET), Mr Prosper Afetsi, says the falling standard of education in the country can only be addressed if government extends a helping hand to private schools.

According to him, government must pay equal attention to every educational institution in the country, because if standards in private schools drop, it will affect the national performance as well.

Government, he continued, must also endeavour to monitor all activities of private schools to ensure that they adhere to strict rules and regulations of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and also hire qualified teachers to instruct the children.

"Government must pay attention to private schools because they are often neglected," he noted. Prosper Afetsi made the appeal when he addressed the finals of the FOGET 2017 Inter-Schools Quiz Competition held yesterday at Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Mamprobi, a suburb of Accra.

To him, education is the bedrock of the country and that it is important for the government to allocate more resources to the sector.

The quiz competition had more than ninety (90) private schools, mainly from National Association of Private School (GNAPS), Greater Accra Region 'Zone 5' competing. Favour Complex School emerged as the winner, after a keenly contested event.

He said organising the quiz competition was not easy because they did not get corporate bodies to sponsor the event.

Mr. Afetsi used the occasion to call on corporate organisations to support FOGET to expand the scope of the quiz to cover the entire country, saying: "It is our expectation to cover the entire country. The focus of the quiz is to test the children about how they can apply what they learn in school to solve problems in their lives and in the society."

He also advised private school owners not to use their schools as money making ventures, but as an opportunity to facilitate the development of the future generation.

Favour Complex School won with a slim margin of 35 points, with Josephus Memorial School taking the second spot with 34 points. They were followed by Debest Academy with 31 points and Sowah Boye Memorial with 18 points.

The organisers, FOGET, awarded Favour Complex School with a trophy, desktop computer and stationeries, whilst Josephus Memorial School received HP Laser jet printer and stationeries. Debest Academy also got HP Deskjet printer & stationeries.

Nii Yartey Tackie Yarboi and Rosalinda Adjei Antwi, both JHS '2' students from Favour Complex School told The Chronicle that, they would work much harder next year to retain the crown.

At the primary level, Rev. Mintah Educational Complex emerged as the winners and received a 24 inches flat screen television, a trophy and stationeries. Astonishing International School was second and received a printer and stationeries, whilst Glorious Grace came 3rd and got a standing fan and stationeries.

Mr. Fredrick G. Mensah, GES Circuit Supervisor congratulated the contestants and thanked the organisers for coming out with such an impressive event to help the students improve on their knowledge and confidence level.

Mr. Joseph Neequaye, Chairman of GNAPS-GAR 'Zone 5' thanked FOGET for initiating the contest to test the ability of the schools and the students as well.