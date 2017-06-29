Liberia: World Bank Ends 5-Day Training for 30 Media Webmasters

The World Bank Wednesday concluded a five-day training for 30 webmasters with renewed commitment to conduct more trainings to bridge the capacity gaps in the Liberian media.

"The World Bank is assuring the Liberian media of its commitment in helping to address capacity needs of the media. We are optimistic that such assistance will help transform the Liberian media landscape on its path to development and prosperity," said World Bank Liberia Country Manager Larisa Leshchenko.

Addressing the closing ceremony at its Country Office in Congo Town, Leshchenko revealed that the training was a result of the discovery of gaps in terms of capacity building and hoped that the new skills acquired would take media houses from dormancy to being very active by regularly updating reliable contents.

She acknowledged that Liberian media houses are printing and broadcasting beautiful stories; current events, sports, history, editorial, arguments, politics, government to citizens and other exchanges but wants all of these to be taken to a larger audience than the few citizens who follow their stories locally.

"It is very important for institutions, especially the media, to be present on the internet because your audience, clients and subscribers levels increases far above the few you have here in Liberia," she noted.

She cited the publishing of quality contents, linkage, subscriber's payment system to pay pal, among others, as few of the benefits of the training.

At the expense of the bank, the 30 trainees, most of whom were males, were given certificates for having completed the training in website management.

In his overview, trainer Bayzambmo Saye described the website as a global village for everyone making use of it.

He then hailed the World Bank for financing the training and at the same time lauded trainees for the improvement in the management of their respective sites in a reasonably short period while the training was ongoing.