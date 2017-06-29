Liberia: President Sirleaf Nudges Bong Leaders to Unite

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has attributed the under development of Bong County, especially the City of Gbarnga, to disunity among the county's leaders.

In an interview with Radio Gbarnga when she visited Bong County during the final leg of her nationwide tour recently, President Sirleaf said, although Bong County has a lot of potentials in terms of development, it has been left behind because of constant conflict among its leaders.

"Gbarnga as a centrally located city should be an example and expanding like Monrovia and even better but the current status is not encouraging," she observed.

President Sirleaf, however, said she was impressed that leaders of the county are now uniting to move the county forward.

The Liberian leader told the people0, it would be difficult for the county to develop in the absence of unity.

Since the statement, many residents and citizens of the county, some of whom spoke to the Liberia News Agency and on various radio talk shows in the county, have agreed with the President, blaming their leaders for the disunity in the county.

The citizens and residents believe the current Unity Party administration has provided a lot of opportunities for citizens of Bong County to adequately support the development and upliftment of Gbarnga but insincerity remains a major challenge in the management of the county resources.

They made reference to the County Social and Development Funds from which Bong County has received more than US$20 million since 2007 but several audits conducted by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) and other institutions continued to highlight massive flaws in the management of the funds to the county leadership.

The Bong County citizens and residents, however, lauded President Sirleaf for the introduction and implementation of the county and social development funds concepts which, they said, is a landmark citizen's inclusion development strategy initiated by the Sirleaf administration.