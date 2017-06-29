Liberia: MIA Begins Public Awareness On Bong Service Center

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) in collaboration with the Bong County Service Center (CSC) Wednesday commenced a three-day awareness forum on the operation of the center in two districts in Bong County.

Bong County Information Officer Leon Harris told the Liberia News Agency, the awareness is part of efforts by the Ministry to actualize the de-concentration process by sensitizing people about the importance of the County Service center.

Harris said the CSC is intended to provide services to the people of Bong County and was important for people in rural parts of the County to know exactly how the center works.

At the start of the forum, the heads of various offices at the center explained the importance of the service center and how citizens can benefit from the services being offered.

The Bong County Information Officer said sensitizing people in the rural areas about activities at the County service center will encourage them to take advantage of the services the center is offering.

"We have started the awareness here in Belefana, Zota District and it will be extended to Foquelleh, Panta District," Harris explained.

The County Service Center is part of efforts by the Government of Liberia to take major documentary services closer to the people under its Decentralization Support Programme (DSP) led by the Ministry Internal Affairs.

Over 300, 000 people in Bong County and surrounding areas have access to the CSC which is delivering essential Government documentation services, including traditional and Western marriage certificates, Liberian and foreign-owned sole proprietorships, business registration, deeds registration, school operation licenses, zoning and land use permit, birth certificate, ECOWAS alien work permit, among others.

The Government of Liberia, through a European Union grant contribution, is facilitating the actualization of County Service Centers (CSCs) in eight counties.

This is being carried out under the Liberia Decentralization Support Program or LDSP managed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Liberia.

Other partners include the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), United Nations Mission in Liberia (UMMIL) and the Government of Sweden.

Staffs operating these centers are recruited from the counties specified and trained under the project.