Liberia: CBL Begins Withdrawal of Mutilated Banknotes - Official

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has informed the Plenary of the House of Representatives that it has begun the removal of mutilated Liberian dollar banknotes from the market.

The disclosure was made by CBL Executive Governor Milton Weeks on Tuesday during an executive session, according to Grand Kru County Representative Numene Bartekwa.

Bartekwa, has since served as a key proponent for the removal of mutilated banknotes from the Liberian market.

He has written several communications to the House relative to the proliferation of damaged Liberian dollar banknotes on the market.

Meanwhile, the House has constituted a committee to liaise with the CBL to ensure that it exercises proper oversight as the bank disposes of the mutilated notes.

The committee is expected to report to the Plenary in two weeks.

It can be recalled that the Grand Kru lawmaker on February 9 called on the Plenary of the House to invite the CBL Governor to give reasons for the proliferation of mutilated Liberian dollar banknotes on the market.

Following his complaint, the House voted unanimously to summon the Executive Governor of the CBL to appear before it to adequately address the matter as discussed by the House.

However, since the pronouncement was made by the House following the alarm raised by Bartekwa, the House has failed to effect its oversight by getting the CBL Governor to answer to the charges, something that prompted the lawmaker to re-echo his call to the body on June 13 in another communication to the body.

Weeks, who appeared before the House on Tuesday to answer to the queries, told the House that the Bank printed a total of L$5 billion after its request to print additional banknotes was granted by the body.

Following this disclosure, the CBL Governor could not say how much mutilated notes were on the market prior to its request, but he requested to make full disclosure to the body behind closed door on grounds that the matter was sensitive and could not be discussed in open Plenary.