Liberia: University of Liberia Students Union Wants Instructor Dismiss Over Sex Tape

Monrovia — The University of Monrovia - Liberia Student Union is calling for the dismissal of Mohammed Sambolah, an instructor of the school, for his alleged link to a sex video involving him and a female radio personality.

Willie N. Tokpah (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

ULSU says they are mounting pressure on the administration to dismiss Sambolah who allegedly posted a sexually explicit video to a social media group.

The sexually-explicit embarrassing video was posted in a Facebook chat room with alleged ties to the ruling Unity Party in Liberia and is drawing condemnation from the public.

ULSU President, Jerome Bernard, said Sambola is disdainful and has brought the image of the University to public disrepute.

Bernard said the act on the part of the instructor does not represent the true image of someone who is imparting knowledge into Liberia's future generation.

He said the act perpetrated damages womanhood and could further infest other faculty members and students of the UL if punitive action is not taken against Sambola.

He said Sambolah must be dismissed as a member of the UL Faculty to serve as a deterrent for other instructors who may want to indulge in similar indecent acts.

"The leadership of the University of Liberia Student Union is calling for the immediate dismissal of the man who recently posted a sex video of him and lady on Facebook in person of Mohammed Sambolah, an instructor of Economics at the University of Liberia," Bernard said.

The Ministry of Gender, Children $ Social protection has also joined the fray to condemn Sambollah who, it is said, is an employee of the ministry of Finance.

In a statement Wednesday, the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection further said it condemns in the strongest term the circulation of the video on social media, exposing the privacy of a Liberian woman.