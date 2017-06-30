East Africa: Cross-Border Traders Decry Harsh Tanzania Restrictions

Kampala — Ugandan cross-border traders are struggling to move their goods across the Tanzanian border due to harassment and intimidation by some Tanzanian border officials.

The informal cross-border traders, majority of whom are women, are forced to use illegal routes to move goods across Tanzanian border, where they collide with criminals.

During the tour of Mirama Hills and Mutukula One Stop Border Post (OSBP) last week, the traders, particularly those plying their trade through the Mutukula border post, talked of intimidation, harassment and frustrations they are subjected to while trying to transact business across the Tanzanian border.

Although Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde reassured them of their safety and livelihood, the female traders questioned the relevance of the East African Community.

In an interview, the chairperson of the women involved in cross-border trade at Mutukula, Ms Jane Benuza, said with the weakest of reasons; a female cross-border trader can be denied entry in Tanzania.

She said: "What surprises me is that even though you have all the necessary documents, somehow a fault will be introduced and you will be denied entry."

She added: "This is in addition to the many clearance procedures that a woman is subjected to, let alone being asked too many funny and embarrassing questions, something most women abhor."

In her remarks, Ms Kyambadde, who during the tour launched charters for cross-border traders, which seeks to protect the interest and rights of women involved in cross-border trade, said: "We have good bilateral relations with Tanzania. So this is something that I will raise with my counterpart in Tanzania and we can also take it up at the EAC level."

Call for free trade

The country director for Trade Mark East Africa-Uganda, Mr Moses Sabiiti, said border officials from both countries have a crucial role in cementing regional integration, warning that their conduct towards their clientele - the women traders, will determine how successful the community integrates.

He said: "We are interested in free trade and movement of people across the regional borders. This is why we get concerned when we hear such stories yet our children even go to school across borders."