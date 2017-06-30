Uganda: Dusting Engines

Kampala — Mohammed Essa did more than dominate the 2012 Shell V-Power Pearl of Uganda Rally. As he smothered his competition, he thrilled the fans too.

His parting shot came at the end of Day One. "You can't win an event at the sprint but you can lose it. It's purely entertainment," Essa said in an interview with Daily Monitor.

That statement must ring in the eyes of rally crews as they race at the Busiika Motosport Arena today hoping to fire the first shot of the 2017 edition at the V-Power Super Special Stage. This is the fourth round of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) and fifth for National Rally Championship (NRC) drivers.

The standings are led by Ronald Ssebuguzi and Kenya's Jaspreet Chatthe heading into the 492.83km, 203.30km of which is competitive with 56 rally crews taking part.

Fittingly, Ssebuguzi hits the road first with last year's winner Hassan Alwi Junior in pursuit. Chatthe, the 2015 winner of this event goes third.

Desperate to hold onto his NRC lead, Ssebuguzi, one of the biggest Ugandan drivers never to win this event, will not get drawn into the ARC race.

"My priority remains the NRC (National Rally Championship)," Ssebuguzi told Daily Monitor. "I want to finish in the top three," the Mitsubishi Evo X driver added.

The crew of Ssebuguzi and Leon Ssenyange lead the NRC standings on 250 points, 90 ahead of second placed Duncan Mubiru.

Christakis Fitidis is third on 125 while Ambrose Byona and Omar Mayanja complete the top five, the latter two on 100 points apiece.

That ARC race Ssebuguzi would rather avoid has Chatthe on 30 points lead Leroy Gomes by four points. The pair will be wary of Manvir Baryan, the in-form driver coming into this event. The Skoda Fabia driver has won two of the last four events in the Kenyan championship thus far.

After today's 8.76km stage, drivers will start with the longest section in Bwakedde, 52.63km, tomorrow morning after leaving Silver Springs Hotel where they will spend the night.

PEARL OF AFRICA RALLY START LIST

Driver Co-Driver

Ronald Sebuguzi Leon Ssenyange

Jaspreet Chatthe Gugu Panesar

Hassan Alwi Jnr Joseph Kamya

Manvir Baryan Drew Sturrock

Duncan Mubiru George Semakula

Valery Bukera Jean Giesen

Omar Mayanja Hussein Mukuye

Giancarlo Davite Silvia Vindevogel

Arthur Blick Noella Blick

Leroy Gomes Urshlla Gomes

Musa Kabega Roger Sirwoomu

Ranjit S. Kuku Musa Nsubuga

Fred Wampamba Paul Musaazi

Christakis Fitidis Eric Maxime Nzamwita

Ambrose Byona Derrick Lubambula

Yusuf Bukenya Umar Kakande

Kleevan Gomes RIyaz Latife

Andrew Kananura Moses Matovu

Dilraj Chatthe Riyaz Ismael

Adam Rauf Essa Aaron Nsamba

Kepher Walubi Suzanne Kalema

Godfrey Lubega Justin Mungoma

Wilbert Pole Pole Unissan Bakunda

Yasin Nasser Ali Katumba

A. Mohammed Rahma Mohammed

R. Mohammed Mohammad Abbas

Fred Kitaka Mildred Kibuka

Andrew Musoke Joseph Bongole

J. C. Gakwaya Jean Claude Mugabo

J. B. Lumu Arnold Ddungu

Godfrey Kayizi Urban Mulindwa

Mansoor Sanya Abdallah Nyombi

Alex Wakabi Muhamad Ssebina

Peter Kalule Mariam Nambasa

Black Widow Nichole Nalumu

Abdul Katete Lawrence Mwambazi

Graham Nagasha Raymond Munyigwa

Byron Rugomoka Hakim Mawanda

E. Mungyereza Sirajih Kyambadde

J. Sserwanga Ronald Kyeyune

A. Mayinja Frank Serugo

Abdul Sempebwa Ahmed Minjo

Fred Senkumba Hamza Lwanga

Edward Mukiibi Daniel Mbabazi

Edwin Kalule Michael Kizito

Musa Kizito David Woshale

Ismail Otega Joseph Lutalo Jr.

F. Y Nyiridandi Regis Remera

G. Balondemu Stephen Bunya

Ismael Lule Ronald Bukenya

ChaRles Ssansa Asuman Muhammad

Didas Matsiko Ashraf Nkata

Sadat Negomba Abdalla Zubeda

Tim Marty Gawaya Agatha Umutoni

Umar Kakyama James Francis Emaru

Japheth Lugayizi Hamza Kakande