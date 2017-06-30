Uganda: Kabaka Gets 13 Day-Relief Over Bank Accounts Ruling

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Charlotte Nalumansi, Cyrus Baguma and Christopher Bwanika who represented the Kabaka.

Kampala — Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi has been granted a temporary relief of 13 days not to produce his kingdom's land titles and bank accounts statements regarding all the money collected from sales of the 49-year leases to tenants on the kingdom land.

The Kabaka was granted the relief up to July 12 pending disposal of his appeal against an earlier order of the High Court which had compelled him to provide the said documents to a petitioner, Mr Male Mabirizi.

The 13-day reprieve is to allow the High Court make a ruling on whether the king should release the documents.

The temporary stay was made on Thursday after two-day protracted arguments from both the petitioner and the Kabaka's lawyer before presiding judge Patricia Basaza.

On June 6, Justice Basaza granted the Kabaka permission to appeal against her order to surrender the documents on the kingdom land transactions and statements of bank accounts.

On Wednesday, the judge explained why he had allowed Kabaka Mutebi to appeal her order.

"I was satisfied that the Kabaka had shown arguable intended grounds on points of law that arise from questions of the discovery," the judge said before allowing the Kabaka to keep the documents until July 12 when the court will make the ruling on his appeal.

The Kabaka is represented by counsel Christopher Bwanika who told the judge on Wednesday that unless court stopped implementation of its earlier order for production of the documents, his appeal would be rendered useless.

Mr Mabirizi sued the Kabaka challenging his directive to all tenants on the kingdom land to pay between Shs100,000 to Shs600,000 for a 49-year lease on their respective pieces of land.

Mr Mabirizi contends that the Kabaka holds the kingdom land in trust of his subjects but he is not their landlord to charge them fees.

He wants the Kabaka to disclose all financial statements of the kingdom's accounts in Stanbic Bank and Bank of Africa to show money collected from the land leases to tenants.

The court granted him the order to get the documents but the Kabaka objected.

The case

Kabaka's lawyer Bwanika argued that the documents requested are broad and not specific but also added that their disclosure would invade the king's privacy.

However Mr Mabirizi counter-argued that he intends to rely on the documents to argue his petition against the Kabaka and if they are not availed to him, his case would be fatally affected.

In his petition, Mr Mabirizi accuses the Kabaka of unlawfully collecting ground rent (busuulu) from tenants on the kingdom land on account that he is the landlord yet he is only a trust of the land.