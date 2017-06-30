Uganda: Our Education System in Needs Complete Overhaul

Photo: The Observer

Monday, June 19, 2017 there was a story in the media titled: 'Government stops one year certificate courses' in Uganda's education system. In the face of it, it's a loud sounding something. I hereby commend those strategic brains that were able to detect this vice. Better late than never!

However, the issue of Uganda's entire education modelling requires a complete rediscovery rather than restricting new innovations and creativity on post-O-Level certificate awards. Ugandans need training that generates happiness rather than existence and speaking good English.

Our strategic neighbour Kenya has already overhauled their education system from the Anglo-colonial system that has ruined their aggregate national development for years, to a new Kenyan- made system dubbed better according to reports. Children in Kenya right from primary school will score marks on their talent and not just class work. "A kid talented in soccer, but not in Maths cannot be called a failure, they can roll in total score," according to the new proposed system.

This Kenyan education system started in 2008 nationwide and their pilot studies are completing this year, according to reports. Education awards in the name of certificates, diplomas, degrees and post- graduate degrees should be valuable, great, significant and game changers in the lives of the achievers.

Our Ugandan academic awards are becoming increasingly insignificant mainly due to failed, negligent, or ignored control by the nationally mandated authorities. There is need also to re-examine, re-focus and re-enforce our course contents at all training levels to fit well with our national development choices to attract massive economic development in targeted periods, for instance, Vision 2040.

The issue of broad-basedness in providing tertiary education by all sector players in Uganda has caused unnecessary competition, course unworthiness, course duplication, and above all, the growing unmarketability of our hard- won academic achievements. Imagine a certificate or diploma holder from a very local training institute in the countryside competing for the same job with the same certificate or diploma holder from a renowned university in the country! If you are a serious and strategic employer, who of the two candidates would you recruit?

Uganda's tertiary education sub-sector produces more than 400,000 graduates annually, but only 10 per cent of these are absorbed in the formal job market, according to reports. What happens to the rest of our trained people?

Prohibiting broad-basedness in providing tertiary education, in my view, will upscale the value of Uganda's education awards, and will stimulate employability and high quality value added entrepreneurship as opposed to the current situation.

It is also not tenable to stop one-year certificate studies because all courses cannot attract the same period of study. Even degrees and diplomas have varying periods of study. For instance, a Bachelor of Laws requires five years of study to complete, medicine and surgery requires more than five years, a diploma in pharmacy requires three years of study, but a certificate in computer applications may require a period of only three months to complete and be satisfactorily awarded.

To attain a middle income status, Uganda needs to develop an education system that is designed to:

Produce creative thinkers and innovators for national development rather than imitators and dedicated crammers of theories and concepts made elsewhere. Train holistic development of a human person rather than training to pass exams and to look for white color jobs. Train holistic development and transformation of the economy using the nearest environments surrounding our localities, etc.

Mr Mukedi is a public management scientist and a senior development consultant.