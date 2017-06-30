Uganda: Pressure Game for Jamal As Derby Day Beckons

Kampala — Ugandan goalkeeper Salim Jamal was quick to declare Al-Merreikh's 1-all draw at Al-Hilal "a good start" to the former's Caf Champions League campaign.

"It's a good start," Jamal said. "Always the first game is hard and making it worse, it was a derby which made it tougher but we had to keep our heads up because needed at worst a point."

Factor in Al-Merriekh's poor record away at fellow Sudanese side Al-Hilal that has seen them fail to win on enemy territory in 13 games and you know Jamal was perfect with his assessment.

They host Al-Hilal in Khartoum in the return encounter today. The game could come down to how Jamal handles pressure as this "River Nile derby" is by far the biggest game in Sudanese football and often leaves the town on lockdown.

Al-Merreikh will hope to build on beating Mozambique's Ferroviario Beira 2-1 in their previous Champions League which was the first victory of the group stage.

Even that result didn't move Al-Merreikh, for whom Jamal has conceded thrice in four games, as they still lie outside the two positions occupied by teams that will advance to the quarterfinals.

Group A is led by 2007 African champions Etoile du Sahel on eight points, four better than Beira, Al-Merreikh and Al-Hilal, the latter trio separated by goal difference. Etoile will progress if they avoid defeat in Mozambique tomorrow.

Progress for Al-Merreikh will go a long way in Jamal's push for a Cranes' recall. Jamal wasn't considered by coach Micho Sredojevic for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener away in Cape Verde.

Uganda won 1-0 in Praia. KCCA's Benjamin Ochan and Vipers' Ismail Watenga deputised first choice Denis Onyango. The latter's de-facto understudy Robert Odongkara (St. George, Ethiopia) is currently out injured.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

TODAY'S FIXTURES

Al-Merreikh vs Al-Hilal,

Al Ahly Tripoli vs USM Alger)