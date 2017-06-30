Uganda: Express Coach Tips Saddam to Raise to Occasion

Kampala — Express head coach has backed his former captain Saddam Juma to shine on his debut when his new paymasters KCCA take on Fus Rabat in the Caf Confederation Cup tie at Lugogo on Sunday.

"He is a player made for the big occasion. Any coach is confident with him on the pitch and I believe KCCA are going to be a completely different outfit with him in action," Matia Lule told Daily Monitor yesterday.

"If he had stayed behind at Wankulukuku a little bit in May, there is no doubt we would have won the Uganda Cup trophy.

"I know he may lack match fitness after sitting out for a month now but he is going to give KCCA creativity and penetration they have largely missed," he added.

Saddam, who is set to start alongside Muzamir Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Vincent Kayizzi and Tom Masiko in KCCA's five-man midfield, is equally buoyant ahead of debut match - one that his new club can't afford to lose if they are to progress to the quarters.

"I have been working so hard in training while I wait for my debut, it's here now and I just want to show the KCCA fans what I can offer," he said.

Saddam was barred from playing against Rabat in Morocco pending Caf clearance and that dragged on till he was cleared on Wednesday.

"No player wants to watch from the stands especially when you are fully fit and you have the belief you can play a part and help your team win," he told the club website.

"I have monitored him since he was 14 years and I know his ability, I knew what I brought him here for and at 24 years, Saddam still has a lot to offer as we aim to dominate locally and on the continent," KCCA manager Mike Mutebi revealed this week.

"I like the selection dilemma his arrival brings but I'm ready to field my best team to get victory."