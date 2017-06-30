29 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari's Jet Not Gulping £4,000 Daily in UK - Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

The Presidency has dismissed criticisms that the presidential aircraft in London consumes £4,000 everyday for parking lot and its idleness.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement Thursday that the presidential aircraft was at the service of President Muhammadu Buhari who has been in the UK for medical treatment since May 7.

He said the Presidency was constrained to the decry criticisms on the retention in London of the Presidential Aircraft, NAF 001, as mostly informed by lack of understanding of protocol around foreign trips by heads of state all over the world.

He stated: "It is important to state that for reasons of protocol, national security, diplomacy and prestige, there is no world leader who travels abroad and is left without plans for immediate return or possible evacuation.

"From operational point of view, this country's Armed Forces as represented by the Nigeria Air Force are not to abandon their Commander-In-Chief in whichever circumstance he is. This is a standard operating procedure."

Shehu described claims about outrageous fees allegedly paid by Nigeria as totally untrue, explaining that aircraft conveying heads of state all over the world usually enjoy waivers even where payments for parking are differentiated by aircraft categories.

According to the presidential spokesman, even where the waiver is not granted, "payment will not exceed £1,000 which is a quarter of the amount being peddled."

He noted that Buhari was not the first to have a presidential aircraft standing by for him as he would "certainly" not be the last.

"All past Heads of this country have had this privilege, and the part that surprises the most is that leaders who in the past travelled with three Nigerian aircraft did not suffer this trenchant criticism."

Shehu appealed to Nigerians to ignore opposition campaign aimed at derailing Buhari's administration's "big plans" for the country.

Nigeria

Donald Trump Hosts Two Chibok Girls

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, and his daughter, Ivanka, met with two Chibok girls, Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.