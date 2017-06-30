Uganda: Police Fire Live Bullets to Disperse Angry Crowd

Photo: The Observer

Residents scamper for safety as Police approach.

Daily Monitor's Abubaker Lubowa reports that police has fired live bullets in the air to disperse angry opposition supporters chasing after a Prado TX believed to be transporting pre-ticked ballot papers from Kasangati Resort Center.

Opposition supporters had earlier mounted a siege on the premises accusing ruling NRM officials of using the facility as a base for election rigging activities. Police confirmed the facility is being used by NRM officials but denies allegations of rigging in the same. More than seven people have been arrested outside Kasangati Resort Center.

Police backed by armed Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) personnel have surrounded a house were pre-ticked ballot papers are believed to be stored reports Michael Kakumirizi.

On its garage, the house has posters of President Museveni and the NRM candidate Sebalu pinned. A woman travelling in a black Mark11 vehicle, however, claims they were just ambushed by Boda Boda cyclists who accuse them of engaging in vote rigging activities.

An afternoon down pour has disrupted voting in some parts of Kyadondo East constituency compelling EC officials to temporarily suspend the exercise in the affected polling stations reports Damalie Mukhaye.

This after candidates' agents, EC officials, voters and security personnel took to nearby shelters and vehicles to shield them from the rain. Less than two hours to the end of the exercise, it is not clear whether all the interested voters will be able to vote and if the commission will extend voting time for the affected electorate to vote. The law, however, allows all people found in the queue at the time of the deadline to vote.