Nigeria: Yoruba Leaders Demand Implementation of 2014 Confab Report

Some prominent Yoruba leaders have called on the Federal Government to begin the process of implementing the report of the 2014 national conference.

The leaders made the call on Thursday in Ibadan at a retreat organised by Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative.

The leaders, who emphasised the unity of the Yoruba race, said that Nigeria was overdue for restructuring.

In their various submissions, the leaders called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to ensure that the process of reviewing the constitution takes place before the 2019 general elections.

Bode George, former National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), warned that the mistakes of the past should not be allowed to be repeated to truncate the unity of the Yoruba race.

He said that the thoughts of Obafemi Awolowo, former Premier of the defunct Western Region, should be revisited in administering South-West states.

"I have read Awolowo's methodology in education, health, politics and others; if it utilised by any governor in the region, it will help in managing the states.

The former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, who described the report of the 2014 confab as "a good document," urged the federal government to begin the process of restructuring the country.

The convener of the retreat, Deji Osinbogun, said Nigerians must come together to agree on the modalities for restructuring the polity.

He said that the National Political Reform Conference convened in 2005 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo did not douse the agitation for restructuring.

"This prompted the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan to convene another national conference in 2014.

"The 2014 dialogue was acknowledged to have made far reaching decisions on the required constitutional reforms that would lead to restructuring.

"The conference addressed major issues of concern such as devolution of power, autonomy, resource control and fiscal federalism, among others.

"Participants from all over the country unanimously agreed to the final report of the conference, which was submitted to the Federal Government by Justice Kutigi

"Today, there is no doubt that there is a national consensus that Nigeria is overdue for restructuring.

"This cannot be pushed aside or dumped in the ashes of history" Mr. Osinbogun submitted.

Notable Yoruba leaders, who attended the retreat include, Bode Olajumoke, Niyi Akintola, Olawale Oshun, chairman, Afenifere Renewal Group; and Jide Owoeye, Proprietor, Lead City University, Ibadan.

Also in attendance were Olapade Agoro; Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Ayo Ladigbolu; National Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress, Gani Adams; and the Secretary General, Yoruba Council of Elders, Kunle Olajide.

