29 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Military Takes Over Security in Kyadondo East

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Observer
Residents scamper for safety as Police approach.

Minutes before voting officially ends in the Kyadondo East by-election, the military has been deployed to take over security.

Police authorities say the military has been called in, to avert post-election violence and to maintain law and order.

The regular army has been working alongside police for the last few days and throughout today's exercise.

However, around 2: 40pm trucks and mambas transporting the Military Police famously called Red Top were seen arriving at Kasangati Police. They have unloaded their equipment including anti-riot gear and have started patrolling the area.

The force is feared for its violent and brutal crackdown on dissent and is usually deployed in situations where the regular police have failed.

Police Spokesman Asan Kasingye says the move normal and is meant to ensure that the area remains safe especially during the night after the polls.

"As has been the norm, we invite the military to take charge. It is coming to darkness. The voting is over and now we have to beef our security."

Asked whether police can't take care of security issues anymore, AIGP Kasingye said police has always worked with other security agencies.

"The constitution says we are allowed to use other security agencies and that is why we have deployed the army," Kasingye said.

More on This

Police Fire Live Bullets to Disperse Angry Crowd

Daily Monitor's Abubaker Lubowa reports that police has fired live bullets in the air to disperse angry opposition… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.