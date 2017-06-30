29 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Military Announces Date for Nationwide Route March

By Idris Ibrahim

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has announced that its maiden quarterly route march exercise will begin on July 1 across the country.

John Enenche, the Director Defence Information, made the announcement through a statement on Thursday.

The scheduled route march which is tagged "Together We Are" comprises military, para-military and other security agencies in Nigeria.

"The physical fitness of members of the security agency is germane to the effectiveness of its members, especially in the face of contemporary security challenges in the country," Mr. Enenche said in the statement.

He advised members of the public not to panic over the movement of troops and other security agencies in the course of the exercise across the country.

Mr. Enenche, a major-general, said the objectives of the exercise are to protect lives and property, ensure unity and progress, support democracy, uphold the constitution and to defend national interest in Nigeria.

"In the same vein, group interaction through an exercise such as route march is an enhancer of espirit de corps and harmony among members of the security and response agencies," he added.

