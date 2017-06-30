Uganda: Arrests, Rigging Allegations Mar Kyadondo East Polls

Photo: The Observer

Police was involved in running battles with the residents.

Police have fired live ammunition in Kasangati to stop angry residents from pursuing a vehicle, a Toyota Prado suspected of being used to ferry pre-ticked ballot papers in the ongoing Kyadondo East MP elections.

Residents blocked the vehicle from both the Gayaza and Wampewo road sides as it drove to Kasangati police station. The residents claimed to have received a tip off that the vehicle was ferrying pre-ticked ballots. Some of the youths threw stones and sticks at the vehicle as others tried to open the door forcing the driver to speed off.

As a result, police fired bullets in the air, prompting the youths to scatter in disarray. Police picked up six suspects and drove them off to Kasangati central police station. Police also stepped up deployment in Kasangati town to stop the escalation of chaos.

Police spokesperson, Asan Kasingye, said they picked up the youths for engaging in election violence contrary to electoral laws. Kasingye said the youths will be charged with the relevant offenses investigations are complete.

The suspects, whose identities were not readily available, were picked up from Kasangati Resort Centre. A group of voters believed to be supporters of independent candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine attempted to force their way into the Resort, saying it was being used to stuff ballots in favour of Sitenda Ssebalu, the NRM candidate.

However, Frank Mwesigwa, the Kampala Metropolitan police commander dismisses the claim, saying NRM is simply using Kasangati Resort as its tactical headquarters. The other candidates in the race include FDC's Apollo Kantinti, Sowedi Kayongo Male and Edward Kasasa.

Kasingye said despite the heated polls, police will do everything possible to ensure maximum security to allow residents go on with their normal duties.

He also explained the arrest of Muwada, one of the candidates, saying he attempted to disorganize the polls. According to Kasingye, shortly after arriving at his polling station, Muwada was directed from where to vote from but he insisted going to another polling area, which led to a scuffle with the polling officials.

He explained that Muwada later claimed he wasn't feeling and he asked Emilian Kayima, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson to escort him to get treatment, but he opted to stick at the polling station prompting police to arrest him. He however, explains that Muwada was let go.

Meanwhile, military police has deployed heavily in the area ahead of the vote counting exercise this evening.

URN