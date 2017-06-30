Uganda: She Cranes Stroll to Maiden Africa Netball Crown

Kampala — Uganda defeated Zambia 67-50 to be crowned Africa Netball Champions for the first time in the country's history.

The result made it a perfect run of five consecutive victories for the hosts at the tournament played in a round robin format at the Lugogo MTN Arena.

With nearest challengers Malawi defeating Botswana 71-39 in the earlier game, the She Cranes required to win their final game despite also holding a huge advantage in terms of goal difference.

Coach Vincent Kiwanuka named different lineups for all five games and started with Florence Nanyongo and Lilian Ajio at goalkeeper and goal defender respectively.

It was Zambia who drew first blood, scoring the games first goal.

That was however as good as it got for the Zambians as the She Cranes responded immediately with star shooter and captain Peace Proscovia scoring three quick goals.

It set the tone for an 18-12 first quarter lead as the She Cranes begun to assert themselves on the game.

They led 37-25 at the half way point with Proscovia scoring 29 goals before she was substituted for Martha Soigi.

The latter was among several changes that included Desire Obua and Hadijah Nakabuye and Lilian Ajio coming on.

The margin increased to 52-35 much to the delight of the capacity crowd that included Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and State Minister for Sports Charles Bakkabilindi.

By the end of that period the result was never in doubt despite Harriet Banda top scoring with 35 goals for Zambia as Soigi and Rachael Nanyongo added 17 and 13 points respectively.

Malawi finished second with dethroned champions Zimbabwe third and the Zambians fourth.