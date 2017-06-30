Tanzania: Mwakyembe Set to Grace Coaches' Training in Kibaha

The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe is expected to grace a weeklong athletics coaching training scheduled at the Filbert Bayi Sports Centre in Kibaha, Coast region.

The Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) Secretary General, Filbert Bayi unveiled yesterday in Dar es Salaam that the coaching training seminar will be held from July 3 to 14 will involve 24 coaches from various regions of Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

According to Bayi, the training will be conducted by two international instructors recognised by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Bartoo Stephen and Charles Mukiibi from Kenya and Uganda respectively.

He named the regions which will be represented and the number of participants as Dar es Salaam (3), Arusha (3), Zanzibar (5), Simiyu and Coast region (2) each, Njombe, Mwanza, Kagera, Dodoma, Singida, Shinyanga, Morogoro, Mtwara and Iringa will be represented by one participant each.

Bayi unveiled that the training is of the first level of U-16, which are under TOC programme and the last time was conducted in 2010 and have been provided to sports associations which are active members in their respective international associations or federations.

According to Bayi the training coordinators from TOC and Athletics Tanzania (AT) are Irine Mwasanga and Robert Kalhaye respectively.

Commenting about the training AT Secretary General, Wilhelm Gidabuday via phone from Arusha said the training will enhance the spreading and developing of the sport in the country especially for the regions which are taking part in the training programme.