Kenya: Gospel Musician Bahati Proposes to his Hottie Prayer Partner

Photo: Bahati/Instagram

Bahati and Diana Marua.

Gospel singer Bahati has finally confirmed rumors on the identity of his famed prayer partner.

Bahati shared news of his proposal to Ms Diana Marua in a post on Instagram.

The meaning of the 'prayer partner' tag has previously sparked debate on social media. Is it a person you can depend on for religious encouragement, or just a fancy name for girlfriends before making it official?

The ‘ Barua hitmaker posted on his Instagram about their impending marriage, gushing over Marua’s personal qualities.

The singer also went ahead to ask his fans whether they would want an invite to the wedding.

“We Learn, We Fight, We Grow and through the Process God makes Us Glow, It ' s not easy as God molds us to be ONE! Na Wish Watuu wanaeza Jua Vile Ako kakichwa Kako ni Ka ; Ngumu- But Siata Wewe Unajua Mimi Ndio Dawa Yako??? 😂 #IwillMarryYou @Diana_Marua DO YOU ALL WANT AN INVITE TO OUR WEDDING?”