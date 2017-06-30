30 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gospel Musician Bahati Proposes to his Hottie Prayer Partner

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Bahati/Instagram
Bahati and Diana Marua.
By Naira Habib

Gospel singer Bahati has finally confirmed rumors on the identity of his famed prayer partner.

Bahati shared news of his proposal to Ms Diana Marua in a post on Instagram.

The meaning of the 'prayer partner' tag has previously sparked debate on social media. Is it a person you can depend on for religious encouragement, or just a fancy name for girlfriends before making it official?

The ‘ Barua hitmaker posted on his Instagram about their impending marriage, gushing over Marua’s personal qualities.

The singer also went ahead to ask his fans whether they would want an invite to the wedding.

“We Learn, We Fight, We Grow and through the Process God makes Us Glow, It ' s not easy as God molds us to be ONE! Na Wish Watuu wanaeza Jua Vile Ako kakichwa Kako ni Ka ; Ngumu- But Siata Wewe Unajua Mimi Ndio Dawa Yako??? 😂 #IwillMarryYou @Diana_Marua DO YOU ALL WANT AN INVITE TO OUR WEDDING?”

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.