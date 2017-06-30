29 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: RBA's Marksmanship Tale Heightens

The second round of the Regional Basketball League (RBA) has turned a tale of marksmanship; with rebounds and block masterly rocking violently the National Indoor Stadium court.

It has so far produced a new group of the superstars who have stamped their authority in both scoring and defending. At this stage, the unheralded Kurasini Heat pointer, Yassin Choma has emerged higher above the rest in marksmanship, leading the score table with 64 total points.

The new star has notched a 17-point lead over his closest challenger, Jovin Charles who has carved 47 points so far. Chasing the best scorer's title at the third position, is Chui pointer Gwakisa Mwasakyeni who has notched 40 points.

Parading 31 points, are Trophy Chemundugwao and Habby Mayeye 31 In assists, it is Farahani Simba of DB Youngsters who command the run with 12 blocks followed by veteran Mohamed Yusuf of Savio who has done it 10 times.

At the 10 times Block masters include Godfrey Swai of DB Youngsters who has two blocks followed by Amin Mkosa of Savio and Innocent Swai with 1 block each.

The league's rebounds masterly is dominated by Rwehabura Munyagi who has caught it 14 times followed by Farahani Simba with 13 rebounds and thirdplaced in the run is Richard Rover with 11 catches.

John Pastory and Solomon Angelus have each managed to catch 10 rebounds. Dar es Salaam Regional Basketball League (RBA) opens with the first division shoot out tomorrow with two matches to be staged at Spider court in Dar es Salaam.

According to the league's fixture, Kurasini Heat will open the Friday's shoot with an encounter with Magnet before UDSM test ABC in the second match at the same venue. The shoot out will continue on Saturday when three matches will be staged.

The day's first match will see Yellow Jackets facing Srelio, before Chang'ombe Boys hosting Dar Warriors in the second match at the same venue. The Saturday's last Division A's encounter will be between Landforce and Bahari Beach.

