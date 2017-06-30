Rwanda: APR Thrash Amagaju to Reach Peace Cup Final

APR FC humiliated Amagaju 5-0 in the second leg of their semi-final fixture at Stade de Kigali, yesterday.

Muhadjiri Hakizimana scored the opening goal in the third minute, while Djihad Bizimana netted the second in the 19th minute. Hakizimana scored his second goal of the game and APR's third in the 67th minute, Maxime Sekamana made it four in the 79th minute, before Innocent Nshuti added the icing on the cake with a fifth in stoppage time.

The two sides had played out a 1-all draw in first-leg on Monday at Nyagisenyi turf in Nyamagabe District.

APR will now face Espoir the Peace Cup final, who shocked holders Rayon Sports with a 2-1 aggregate score despite the latter winning the second-leg 1-0 on Wednesday.

The final is set on the 23rd Liberation Day anniversary on July 4 at Stade de Kigali. Earlier in the day, Rayon Sports, who won this year's Azam Rwanda Premier League title, will play against Amagaju in a third-place playoff.

The winners of the Peace Cup will represent Rwanda at next year's CAF Confederations Cup.

Peace Cup Final

APR Vs Espoir (Stade de Kigali)

Third place

Rayon Sports vs Amagaju

Thursday

APR 5-0 Amagaju

Wednesday

Rayon Sports 1-0 Espoir (1-2 aggregates)