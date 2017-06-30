30 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: APR Thrash Amagaju to Reach Peace Cup Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

APR FC humiliated Amagaju 5-0 in the second leg of their semi-final fixture at Stade de Kigali, yesterday.

Muhadjiri Hakizimana scored the opening goal in the third minute, while Djihad Bizimana netted the second in the 19th minute. Hakizimana scored his second goal of the game and APR's third in the 67th minute, Maxime Sekamana made it four in the 79th minute, before Innocent Nshuti added the icing on the cake with a fifth in stoppage time.

The two sides had played out a 1-all draw in first-leg on Monday at Nyagisenyi turf in Nyamagabe District.

APR will now face Espoir the Peace Cup final, who shocked holders Rayon Sports with a 2-1 aggregate score despite the latter winning the second-leg 1-0 on Wednesday.

The final is set on the 23rd Liberation Day anniversary on July 4 at Stade de Kigali. Earlier in the day, Rayon Sports, who won this year's Azam Rwanda Premier League title, will play against Amagaju in a third-place playoff.

The winners of the Peace Cup will represent Rwanda at next year's CAF Confederations Cup.

Peace Cup Final

APR Vs Espoir (Stade de Kigali)

Third place

Rayon Sports vs Amagaju

Thursday

APR 5-0 Amagaju

Wednesday

Rayon Sports 1-0 Espoir (1-2 aggregates)

Rwanda

Private Sector Welcomes Afreximbank Support

The local private sector is upbeat following an announcement by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to inject about… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.