30 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Veterans Tipped on Development Initiatives

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eddie Nsabimana

Ex-combatants should be major catalysts in problem solving in their respective in line with the country's Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Strategy (EDPRS).

The call was made Wednesday by Fred Nyamurangwa, Chairman of Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (RDRC) during the official launch of the National Conference on Participation of ex-Combatants in EDPRS Programmes in Kigali.

"The ex-combatants are shifting from armed struggle to life struggle. They are supposed to fight poverty. Their contribution is therefore highly needed in the country's rebuilding process," he said.

Nyamurangwa called on the ex-combatants to work toward their families' socio-economic welfare.

During the conference held under the theme; 'Enhancing participation of Ex-Combatants in Social and Economic Development', ex-combatants were asked to take advantage of the various opportunities at their disposal to improve socio-economic welfare.

Faustin Kunde Gashugi, an ex-combatant who parted ways with FDLR, said his efforts in agriculture and business has made a huge impact.

"I had to start a new life just banking on hope since. I am happy that my neighbours have learned from my various business activities formerly deemed impossible. I feel like I cannot lose the battle against poverty since I was able to survive war," he noted.

Gashugi says he owns agricultural and livestock businesses valued at Rwf 65 million.

So far, over 70,000 ex-combatants have been demobilised rejoining the community to start a new life. They formed cooperatives where they share ideas on doing different businesses.

Felix Mutangana, the Director of Human Resources at Private Sector Federation, said veterans' contribution was still needed in various aspects of development.

"Ex-combatants have done and are doing a remarkable job at the moment in contributing to the development of the country. However, the country still has a long journey ahead," he said.

He urged their cooperatives to join professional associations for more advocacy, capacity building, and networking.

Participants recommended to empower ex-combatants with professional and technical skills, basic training in crop and livestock production and multiplication as well as ensuring affordable health and education is provided ex-combatants' children.

Rwanda

Private Sector Welcomes Afreximbank Support

The local private sector is upbeat following an announcement by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to inject about… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.