29 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mkapa Hails Great Patriot, Nationalist Masire

Former President Benjamin Mkapa yesterday delivered a message of condolence to Botswana President Ian Khama following the death of the country's former President Sir Ketumile Masire.

Conveying the condolence message during the State funeral memorial service on Wednesday at the University of Botswana indoor sports center, former President Mkapa described the late president as "a great patriot, a great nationalist and a great Pan-Africanist and a great peace maker".

Mr Mkapa said the late Masire was a key figure in the organisation of the Botswana Democratic Party and the independence struggle alongside the founding President Sir Seretse Khama .

According to Mr Mkapa, President Masire led the Botswana's transformation from an impoverished underdeveloped country to prosperous middle income.

President John Magufuli provided the former President Mkapa along with retired Organisation of African Unity (OAU) Secretary General Dr Salim Ahmed Salim, with the presidential aircraft for the journey to Botswana.

President Masire died in a Gaborone hospital on June 18, 2017 aged 91.

