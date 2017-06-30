Uganda: Retired Archbishop Nkoyooyo Returns Home

Photo: Paul Adude/Daily Monitor

A relative hugs Dr Nkoyooyo at Entebbe Airport.

Entebbe/Kampala — A jolly mood surrounded Entebbe International Airport on Thursday shortly afternoon as friends and family sung religious hymns to welcome the retired Church of Uganda Archbishop Dr Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo from hospital in the United Kingdom

Dr Nkoyoyo who travelled to London with his wife Ruth in December last year has been undergoing treatment for about six months after being diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus.

The prelate thanked Ugandans for praying for him and their continued financial support and love.

"Thank you praying for me, thank you for making an effort to offer me what you did to ensure that Iam well," he said.

He has been undergoing treatment at St Mary's Hospital Paddington, London.

Ms Irene Namuddu Waiswa, a younger sister of Dr Nkoyoyo told Daily Monitor that the love Ugandans have extended to her brother shows that they not only liked his sermons but his character as well.

"We feel deeply indebted by the show of love that the Ugandans have showed him," she said.

From Entebbe Airport, the jubilant well-wishers headed to St Paul's Cathedral Namirembe for a thanksgiving service.

Mr Geoffrey Lutaaya, the chairperson, Archbishop Nkoyoyo Hospital Drive Steering Committee in London worked closely with a team of Ugandans in the Diaspora to raise money for his treatment.

Dr Nkoyoyo's family needed about £60,000 (about Shs265.2 million) to cater for his hospital bills.

His son, Mr Isaac Nkoyoyo, a resident of West London, contacted Ugandans living in the UK and international charity organisations to contribute towards the cause.

Mr Lutaaya told Daily Monitor that Dr Nkoyoyo's health would be monitored for three months to ascertain whether he has fully recovered.