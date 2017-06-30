Kenya: Achieving Emmaculate Chepkirui Wants More

Her achievements at such a tender age is not only an envy to many upcoming youngsters but also an inspiration.

At only 17, Emmaculate Chepkirui is already a World Under-20 medallist, having won the 3,000m silver medal at the junior championships last year in Poland.

The Class Seven pupil at Kibori Primary School who is also the regional under-18 3,000m champion, now considers herself favourite going into the World Under-18 Championships starting July 12-16 at Kasarani.

Chepkirui is also not worried about the challenge Kenya's arch rivals Ethiopia are likely to pose.

Kenya lost the girl's 3,000m title that Lilian Kasait won in 2013 to Shuro Bulo from Ethiopia at the 2015 championships in Call, Colombia. Kenya's Emily Chebet settled for silver in the 3,000m final in Cali.

"I am determined to reclaim the title. It will be great if I become the last person to win the crown this being the last youth championships," said Chepkirui, the 2016 All Africa Under-20 5,000m silver medallist. "I am certain all eyes will be on me as the favourite."

Chepkirui, who finished seventh in women's Under-20 race at the Kampala World Cross Country Championships in March, said she was ready for the Ethiopian challenge.

"I have competed against them several times and I know their tricks and tactics," said Chepkirui. "I fear no one but God who I will count on."

INSPIRED

Chepkirui said she was inspired to take athletics seriously in 2014 by two times World Under-20 3,000m champion Mercy Cherono, who is also the 2013 world 5,000m silver medallist.

"I always admired Cherono and I wanted to be like her. I was so glad when my father allowed me to join Cherono at her training camp in Sotik," said Chepkirui whose father Alfred Kiprono Lang'at is a former long distance runner.

Chepkirui will after the World Youth event shift her focus to the Commonwealth Youth Games due July 19 to 23 in Bahamas before gunning for the 5,000m World Under-20 title during competition on July 10-15 next year.

"I just don't want to hurry myself. I want to be slow but sure as I target 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games," said Chepkirui, who set a personal best of 9:05.7 as she won Kenya's World Under-18 trials two weeks ago.