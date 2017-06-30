30 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Masudi Rues Missed Chances After Rayon's Peace Cup Exit

By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports head coach Djuma Masudi has said that his side had only themselves to blame after they missed a number of chances in 1-0 win over Espoir in the return leg of this year's Peace Cup on Tuesday that saw them exit on a 1-2 aggregate score.

The league champions, who were seeking to retain the title they won last season, could not over turn the 2-0 goal deficit they suffered in the first leg despite creating a lot of chances on Wednesday. The home side created goal scoring chances and could have won easily, had it not been for the wastefulness of Dominique Savio Nshuti, Djabel Manishimwe, Fabrice Mugheni Kakule, Kevin Muhire and Pierrot Kwizera.

"We tried our best to win the game, we created chances but we failed to execute them despite the fact that our opponents were a good defending side," a visibly disappointed Masudi said.

Wednesday

Rayon Sports 1-0 Espoir (*Agg 1-2)

