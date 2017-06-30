30 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Reg Eye Treble as Hoops Playoffs Begin

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

National basketball debutants Rwanda Energy are keen to continue their remarkable start to the local basketball and, after bagging two titles now, their focus has been turned to the playoffs title, which starts today at Amahoro indoor stadium in Remera.

Last week, REG sealed their first league title in their maiden season which came just a week after they had won the Genocide memorial regional basketball tournament, for their first competitive title.

They finished the league on top with 35 points, three points ahead of former champions Patriots that finished in the second place, while reigning Heroes' Day champions IPRC-Kigali finished third with 31 points with Genocide memorial tournament local edition champions Espoir finishing fourth with 30 points.

The top four teams automatically qualified for the playoffs.

With two trophies now in their cabin, the energy group sponsored side coached by Jean Bahufite, are gunning for a third one. And, according to the team captain, Ali Kazingufu Kubwimana, their fighting spirit will be ignited this afternoon when they take on Espoir in the semi-finals.

"Our target before the start of the season was to win every competitive title because the team was well built, unfortunately we lost the pre-season title, the Heroes Day title and the local edition of the Genocide memorial tourney," said

Kubwimana, who won last year league with Patriots, added that; "We are now determined to win the playoffs too and our last performance in the league give us confidence that we will win it."

REG take on Espoir in the best-of -three semi-final with game one slated for today while game two will be played on Sunday with the final game scheduled Monday.

The eventual winners will take on the winners between Patriots and IPRC-Kigali whose game one is slated for today at 8pm with game two and three set for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

IPRC-South are the defending champions. This season they failed to make it to the playoffs after finishing fifth.

Meanwhile, in the women category, games will kick off on Saturday with league champions APR taking on The Hoops Rwanda, that finished fourth, while IPRC-South, who finished second, will battle Ubumwe, who finished third.

Friday

Playoffs

Men

Game 1

REG vs Espoir 6pm

Patriots vs IPRC-Kigali 8pm

Saturday

Women

Game 1

APR vs The Hoops 3pm

IPRC-South vs Ubumwe 5pm

Rwanda

Private Sector Welcomes Afreximbank Support

The local private sector is upbeat following an announcement by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to inject about… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.