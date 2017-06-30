Rwanda: Reg Eye Treble as Hoops Playoffs Begin

National basketball debutants Rwanda Energy are keen to continue their remarkable start to the local basketball and, after bagging two titles now, their focus has been turned to the playoffs title, which starts today at Amahoro indoor stadium in Remera.

Last week, REG sealed their first league title in their maiden season which came just a week after they had won the Genocide memorial regional basketball tournament, for their first competitive title.

They finished the league on top with 35 points, three points ahead of former champions Patriots that finished in the second place, while reigning Heroes' Day champions IPRC-Kigali finished third with 31 points with Genocide memorial tournament local edition champions Espoir finishing fourth with 30 points.

The top four teams automatically qualified for the playoffs.

With two trophies now in their cabin, the energy group sponsored side coached by Jean Bahufite, are gunning for a third one. And, according to the team captain, Ali Kazingufu Kubwimana, their fighting spirit will be ignited this afternoon when they take on Espoir in the semi-finals.

"Our target before the start of the season was to win every competitive title because the team was well built, unfortunately we lost the pre-season title, the Heroes Day title and the local edition of the Genocide memorial tourney," said

Kubwimana, who won last year league with Patriots, added that; "We are now determined to win the playoffs too and our last performance in the league give us confidence that we will win it."

REG take on Espoir in the best-of -three semi-final with game one slated for today while game two will be played on Sunday with the final game scheduled Monday.

The eventual winners will take on the winners between Patriots and IPRC-Kigali whose game one is slated for today at 8pm with game two and three set for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

IPRC-South are the defending champions. This season they failed to make it to the playoffs after finishing fifth.

Meanwhile, in the women category, games will kick off on Saturday with league champions APR taking on The Hoops Rwanda, that finished fourth, while IPRC-South, who finished second, will battle Ubumwe, who finished third.

Friday

Playoffs

Men

Game 1

REG vs Espoir 6pm

Patriots vs IPRC-Kigali 8pm

Saturday

Women

Game 1

APR vs The Hoops 3pm

IPRC-South vs Ubumwe 5pm