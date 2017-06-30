29 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 35 People Trained in Water Filter Tech to Check Waterborne Diseases

By Beldina Nyakeke

Butiama — At least 35 people from three development groups in Butiama Village, Butiama District, have been trained in water filter technology that will help them fight against waterborne diseases.

Speaking during training organised by a Musoma-based non-governmental organisation called Hope Revival Children Organisation (HRCO) participants said besides helping them to know about waterborne diseases it would also help them save money for water treatment.

Ms Pendo Warioba, one of the participants, noted that for a long time they had been suffering from the diseases that endangered their lives.

"As you know, we share water sources with animals. We also contract diseases like cholera and bilharzia, which cost us money, but now at least we know how to prevent them," she explained.

For his part, HRCO director Stephen Marwa said his organisation had decided to conduct training at the village to impart skills to villagers on the technology, which he said was user and environmentally friendly.

