Tanzania: Two Killed As Gunmen Go On Shooting Spree in Kibiti

Kibiti — Gunmen shot dead two village leaders in Kibiti District on Tuesday night, taking to 41 the number of people killed in mysterious circumstances in Coast Region since 2014.

The chairman and executive officer of Mangwi Village, Mr Hamisi Mkima and Mr Mwarami Shamte, respectively, were killed in cold blood by armed men, according to sources in the area.

The killers also shot and blinded the chairman of Londo hamlet, Mr Michael Martin.

The gang first waylaid Mr Mkima and ordered him to take them to his house and the houses of various other local leaders.

He took them to Mr Shamte's house, where the gunmen shot him three times, killing him on the spot.

They then went to Mr Martin's house where they shot him and left him for dead. The gangsters then ordered Mr Martin's wife and children to leave the house before they set it on fire.

They then shot Mr Mkima and abandoned him on the road leading to Misimbo Village. His body was found yesterday morning.

The physician in charge at Kibiti Health Centre, Dr Sadock Bandiko, confirmed the deaths of the village leaders, saying Mr Shamte was shot twice in the head and once in the abdomen. Mr Mkima was shot once in the neck.

The medical officer in charge of Mchukwi Hospital, Dr Zacharia Lukeba, said Mr Martin was in a serious but stable condition after the gunmen shot him once through the head, blinding him in both eyes.

He added that the victim had been taken to Muhimbili National Hospital for specialised treatment.

Coast Regional Police Commander Onesmo Lyanga confirmed the shootings, and said investigations had been launched.