29 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Activists Want Govt to Reconsider Its Decision, Allow Teen Mothers Back to School

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
A joint press conference held in Dar es Salaam by the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, which advocate women and girls’ rights, stressed the importance of educating girls.
By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has asked the government to reconsider its decision to prohibit teen mothers from returning to school after delivery.

The CSOs want the government to listen to public outcry, following President John Magufuli's decision that teen mothers wouldn't be allowed back to school after delivery during his tenure of office.

In a joint press conference held in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, 25 CSOs, which advocate women and girls' rights, stressed the importance of educating girls.

The CSOs insisted that the government's decision to prohibit pregnant mothers from returning to school after delivery would have adverse socioeconomic impacts.

Ms Rebecca Gyumi, the founder of Msichana Initiative said: "Girls, who become pregnant, while in school are not criminals, so they shouldn't be denied the right to pursue their dreams."

For her part, Ms Anna Henga, acting executive director of Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) said researchers, the media, civil society organisations, citizens and religious leaders had a right to express their opinions on the issue.

More on This

Ruling Party Defends Magufuli's Teen Mothers School Ban

CCM has clarified that President John Magufuli's decision to ban teen mothers from being readmitted to public schools,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.